Marilyn Sally Watts

By
Star News Group Staff
-
29 views

Marilyn Sally Watts, 81, of Manasquan and Estero, Florida passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Sally was born April 7, 1938 as Marilyn Sally Morgan in Lake City, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Girard High School and Edinboro University and later received her Master’s Degree at Kean University. Sally was a reading specialist for