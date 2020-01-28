Christine Nichole Snead

By
Star News Group Staff
-
25 views

Christine Nichole Snead was born on Jan. 25, 1990 in Jacksonville, North Carolina to Terrill and Donna Snead. She departed this life on Jan. 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Christine grew up and attended school in New Jersey. She was very active in sports she enjoyed and excelled at Pop Warner football, track and