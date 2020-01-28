Adele ‘Suzy’ Blewitt

By
Star News Group Staff
-
15 views

Adele “Suzy” Blewitt, 83, of Sea Girt, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Suzy was born and raised in Jersey City, the only child of Edward and Adele [McLaughlin] Flynn. She lived in Hasbrouck Heights for many years before moving to the Shore in 1986, first to Fairway Mews, Spring Lake Heights and