Virginia Marie Fitzgerald, 91, passed on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Caraway Manor Assisted Living in Elkton, Maryland. She passed peacefully with her daughter, Ellen, by her side.
Virginia was born Oct. 5, 1928 in New Brunswick to the late Robert J. and Mary E. Smith, and had three siblings. Her two brothers, Robert and
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)