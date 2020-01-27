Virginia Marie Fitzgerald

Virginia Marie Fitzgerald, 91, passed on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Caraway Manor Assisted Living in Elkton, Maryland. She passed peacefully with her daughter, Ellen, by her side.

Virginia was born Oct. 5, 1928 in New Brunswick to the late Robert J. and Mary E. Smith, and had three siblings. Her two brothers, Robert and