Thomas R. Archibold Sr.

Star News Group Staff
Thomas R. Archibold Sr., 86, of Wall Township, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

Born in Red Bank, he had been employed for 41 years at JF Kiely Construction, Long Branch. In retirement, he worked part time for Knipfing Asphalt Solutions, Colts Neck. He has resided in the