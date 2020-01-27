Thomas J. Hindman

By
Star News Group Staff
-
58 views

Thomas J. Hindman, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Hackensack Meridian Health Nursing and Rehab at Manor by the Sea.

Tom was born on April 1, 1944 in Montclair to William and Catherine Hindman. After graduating Manasquan High School, he proudly served four years in