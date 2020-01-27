Robert ‘Perry’ Thomas Reeves

Robert “Perry” Thomas Reeves, 92, of Lakewood, died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Born in Passaic, he lived in Brielle and Spring Lake Heights for 40 years, before moving to Lakewood 18 years ago.

Dr. Reeves was a dedicated physician and founding member of Jersey Shore Radiology Associates in Neptune. He excelled in his