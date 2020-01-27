Mary Elizabeth ‘Mez’ Ragsdale

Mary Elizabeth “Mez” Divine Ragsdale, of Timonium, Maryland, died at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, Maryland of congestive heart failure on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

She was born May 7, 1920, in New York, the daughter of William Parker Divine and Effie Brown Divine, of Spring Lake. Mez grew up in Spring Lake, where she