John E. ‘Jack’ Angevine

Star News Group Staff
John E. “Jack” Angevine, 77, of Spring Lake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Wellington Estates.

Jack was born in Glen Ridge to his parents Harry and Margaret Angevine. He graduated from Villanova University in 1964 with a degree in Economics. He had a successful career with New Penn Motor Company