Janet Sciarappo

Star News Group Staff
Janet [Waddell] Sciarappo, 79, of Wall Township, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with her loving family by her side.

Janet was born and raised in Neptune/Shark River Hills and graduated from Neptune High School. After high school, she worked at Asbury Park Press