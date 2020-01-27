Cathleen McCusker

Cathleen McCusker, of Spring Lake, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank.

Born in Bayonne, Cathleen was a proud alumnus of Holy Family Academy, Bayonne and a graduate of New York University [NYU]. Cathleen was a retail executive with several of the large department stores along Fifth