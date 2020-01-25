Beach seniors have final say in rivalry win

POINT BEACH — Friday is a night to remember for the Point Beach wrestling team and its senior class.

The Garnet Gulls defeated the Point Boro Panthers for the first time since 1998, winning on criteria 27-27 [8-6], Friday, Jan. 24.

All five seniors won, including back-to-back victories by Jason Sherlock [220] and Liam Buday [285] in the final two matches.

“This mean everything, this is known as the biggest rivalry in the Shore,” Sherlock said. “Tonight we finally got it done.”

Trailing 27- 18 with two matches remaining, Sherlock bumped up to 220 to pin Boro junior Josh Henderson in the third period. All eyes fell on Buday, who came away with a 5-3 victory over the Panthers junior Patrick Frawley.

Final: Beach 27 Boro 27. The Garnet Gulls win on criteria, defeating their crosstown rivals for the first time since 1998. pic.twitter.com/RXASeY89Ez — Connor Northrup (@cnorthrupos) January 25, 2020

Senior Jesse Bowers won his 100th-career in style, bumping up to 152 and defeating Jack Bailey 3-2. Jared Kerr [145] and George Kaiafas [182] won by decisions as well.

“I don’t care about states, I don’t care about districts, regions, all of that, this is just as important as a ring to us,” Buday said. “This is amazing.”

