Woman’s Club honors spirit of MLK Day with service projects

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Woman’s Club of Point Pleasant [WCPP] honored the legacy of Rev. King by holding its second annual Day of Service and participating in various activities giving back to the local community and beyond.

The clubhouse at 513 St. Louis Ave. was filled all afternoon with club members and community families participating in a wide array of volunteer opportunities.

President MaryKay Tokar said she was very happy with the turnout from the community.

“We started this last year and it’s taken off and we intend to make it an annual event,” said Ms. Tokar.

With a few dozen volunteers and members present in the early afternoon, the group worked through many projects, all of which gave back in some way.

“I’m a brand new member and I just love everything that they do,” said Jeanette Schlapfer, who was working alongside her extended family who came down from northern New Jersey to take part in the Day of Service.

Some of the projects involved the collection of gently used shoes for Soles 4 Souls, old sneakers for Project Got Sneakers, clean used linens for local pet shelters, soda can tabs for Ronald McDonald House, nonperishable groceries for the local food pantry, old cell phones for domestic violence victims, old eyeglasses for New Eyes for the Needy, canceled stamps for the missions, clean used mascara wands for Wands for Wildlife, and items to put into Birthday Bags for children living in shelters.

