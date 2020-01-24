School staff take part in mindfulness training in Point Boro

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant School District faculty engaged in two days of mental health training that focused on different tools that can be used to help young people experiencing crisis and non-crisis situations.

This school year, one of the district’s major goals is to increase mental health awareness and education and the Jan. 16 and 17 mental health training offered staff a chance to gain valuable insight and knowledge to help ensure students are receiving the right support to be successful at all levels.

“Over the past couple of years we have been doing a lot with mindfulness and strategies for teachers in the classroom and this is kind of stepping it up and really focusing in on mental health,” Dr. Susan Ladd, director of curriculum and instruction, said.

“So this was the Youth Mental Health First Aid training, it is done nationally and it really is an opportunity for our teachers to learn about risk factors, identifying any signs of mental health concerns and ways to support our students.”

According to the website, Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers and other citizens, how to help an adolescent who is experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge or is in crisis.

