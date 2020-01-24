Route 35 northbound traffic to be closed and detoured Monday

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Route 35 northbound will be closed and detoured in Point Pleasant Beach and Route 35 southbound traffic will be shifted onto the northbound lane, for utility work, New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] officials announced Friday.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 a.m., Route 35 will close and a detour will be set northbound just east of East Street to install a gas main under the New Jersey Transit tracks. New Jersey Transit service will not be affected.

Route 35 southbound traffic will be shifted onto the northbound lane. Motorists wishing to travel on Route 35 northbound near East Street will be directed to bear right onto Ocean Avenue. Turn left onto Washington Avenue back to Route 35.

The closure and detour is expected to remain in place for approximately one week. The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.