Point Boro Library hosts community projects on MLK Day of Service

POINT PLEASANT — As MLK Day of Service marked its twenty-fifth anniversary Monday, community members of all ages had the opportunity to participate in a variety of activities that not only honored the life of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., but also honored the Civil Rights leader’s legacy through service to one another.

On Jan. 20, the Point Pleasant Borough Library, located on Beaver Dam Road, hosted several programs that engaged patrons’ creativity and brought community members together to remember the importance of giving back to others and helping to improve their community.

In celebration of MLK Day of Service, community members dropped by the library, not only on Monday but throughout the week, to help beautify the library by making their mark on a collaborative poster that will be hung in the library once completed.

“I wanted to find something to do with the kids as far as just being involved,” said Nancy Conway, Nellie F. Bennett Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization president.

“It is tricky to find something that is appropriate for kids so a friend of mine shared this information with me so we decided to come and color a little poster. I’m just trying to let them know what it is about, so we are going to get some books and I’m just going to teach them.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.