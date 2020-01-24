Point Beach awarded Tree City USA designation

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The borough has been honored by the Arbor Day Foundation with its designation as a Tree City USA community, showing its commitment to community forestry.

The honor comes after the borough met the four standards to become a Tree City USA community: having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a comprehensive community forestry program and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

For Shade Tree Commission Chair Anne Lightburn, this honor is something to celebrate for the borough.

“I think it just heightens the awareness of the residents that trees are important,” said Ms. Lightburn.

The borough was approved for the designation in December and now in its first year, the borough will keep up the hard work focusing on the health of the tree canopy.

