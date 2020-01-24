Mantoloking Flood Strategy Committee meets for first time

MANTOLOKING — The members of the newly formed Mantoloking Flood Strategy Committee met for the first time this week to share and come up with ideas about the increasing instances of flooding communities are experiencing up and down the Barrier Island.

The committee is being co-chaired by Councilwoman Lynn O’Mealia and Councilman Brad Batcha, with Ms. O’Mealia taking the lead.

“The flood strategy committee is set to meet … and we are meeting with what is called the Flood Hazard Committee, which is a committee in place of professionals for the borough of Mantoloking to discuss our goals, our vision and how they align with the professionals who have studied this issue for the borough,” Ms. O’Mealia explained at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The nascent committee hopes to come up with a defined strategic plan to try and find a solution to all of the different types of flooding that residents have been experiencing.

“We will then define our mission, define our goal. We have loosely talked about forming this coalition and with the strength in partners pursuing a solution to flooding,” Councilwoman O’Mealia said.

“There are many different types of flooding that we’re all becoming aware of: there’s ‘sunny day flooding,’ there’s ocean flooding, there’s back bay flooding from high tide and weather.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

–>

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

–>