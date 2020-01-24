Borough to begin bulkhead work near West Point Island Bridge

LAVALLETTE — The borough will begin a new project in February to replace the bulkhead near the West Point Island Bridge.

The project, which is being paid for by the borough, will replace the bulkhead adjacent to the bridge and run from the bridge north about 300 feet, according to Mayor Walter LaCicero.

The mayor said the borough had been searching for several years for ways to fund the project that officials knew was necessary.

“That bulkhead is probably 50 years old,” said Mr. LaCicero. “It’s been deteriorating.”

The borough decided the work had to be done and is providing funding for the project.

The work is being completed by the Ocean County Bridge Department.

The existing bulkhead had already been patched to hold last year, so the mayor said this year, it is time. The borough has secured all the necessary permits and made arrangements with the county to begin the work in February.

