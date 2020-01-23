Wooden horseshoe boardwalk to get a makeover

BRADLEY BEACH — It appears the borough has gotten lucky and will receive a grant to upgrade their horseshoe-shaped boardwalk, the last wooden section of the beachfront promenade.

At the borough council’s meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, Borough Administrator Kelly Barrett said that the borough was notified it will receive funding from the Monmouth County Open Space grant program to upgrade that portion of the borough’s beachfront walkway.

“We applied for the north end of the boardwalk, the horseshoe area we call it … we got word two days ago that it was awarded,” Ms. Barrett said, adding that she received word from the county before the council meeting.

The borough had applied for a $210,000 matching grant, which would see the two governmental entities splitting the cost of the boardwalk’s refurbishment.

“If everything goes well, once it is awarded we will go through a bonding process and construction. It’s really good news for the borough,” she added.

Most of the borough’s beachfront promenade is made out of paver stones.

Timber planks on the boardwalk will be replaced, and the stringers and substructure will be repaired.

Two small gazebos along that boardwalk may also be replaced, Jerry Freda, of Leon S. Avakian Consulting Engineers, the borough’s engineering firm, said this week. Work is expected to start after Labor Day.

The horseshoe-shaped portion of the boardwalk, which stretches from Cliff to Newark avenues, is one of the few original portions of the borough’s boardwalk which survived Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

