Wall man charged in 2019 death of his infant daughter

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office has charged a Wall Township man with murder in the March 2019 death of his six-week-old infant daughter.

Auston Meli, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of first degree Murder and one count of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, according to a statement issued by Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The statement says that Wall police officers went to a township residence last March 9 in response to a report that a six-month-old female infant was “unresponsive” while in the care of Mr. Meli, who was identified as her father. The child was taken to Ocean County Medical Center in Brick Township, where she was pronounced dead.

An ongoing investigation turned up additional details surrounding the death, “resulting in the homicide charge being brought against Meli,” the statement said.

Mr. Meli is being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold.

