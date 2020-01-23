St. Rose High School annoounces plans for expansion

BELMAR — St. Rose High School has announced plans to expand its educational facilities by selling an adjacent property to a developer who would provide space for the school, along with commercial and residential purposes spaces.

The property, on the corner of Eighth Avenue and Main Street, is within the borough’s Seaport Village Redevelopment Area, which encourages mixed-use development along the borough’s commercial center.

A request for proposals from prospective developers has been posted on the St. Rose website, srhsnj.com, as part of a paid announcement that appears in this edition of The Coast Star.

St. Rose High School Principal John Tonero said the expansion is needed to accommodate the continued growth of the school’s academic offerings.

“We expanded our curriculum and we expanded our course offerings and we just need classroom space,” Mr. Tonero said. “We need space that will meet the need of our academic programs.”

Over the past three years, the school has invested approximately $2 million in its science labs, library, classrooms, video and information technology infrastructure in order to grow its educational offerings.

Last year St. Rose instituted a four-day “rotate and drop” schedule, which enables students to take an additional class every year. Since then, the school has implemented a music program as well as electives in drama, business, social studies and other subjects through Seton Hall University’s Project Acceleration. A robotics program is planned for next year.

“We want areas in which we can do many things, perhaps have our drama program use the facility. Perhaps we could have our robotics team use the facility,” Mr. Tonero said. “We just need flexible areas where we could do an array of things, all with the purpose of adding programs and enhancing our academics.”

St. Rose has owned the currently vacant property since 2008 and the decision to sell it to a developer who would facilitate the school’s expansion plans has been endorsed by the Diocese of Trenton, officials said.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.