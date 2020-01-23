Spring Lake plans to improve Worthington Avenue outfall pipe

SPRING LAKE – Spring Lake Borough Council approved a professional service agreement for engineering services to improve the Worthington Avenue outfall pipe.

Borough Engineer Peter Avakian reported to the council that the outfall pipe is in need of repair. He noted that the outfall pipe failed after the Army Corps of Engineers installed it following the beach renourishment project.

“It’s in disrepair – it’s misaligned, it doesn’t function properly, it causes sinkholes in the outfall – so we will be pursuing a permit for reconstruction of that,” Mr. Avakian said. “We’d like to get it redone before the summer season.”

Mr. Avakian said the borough is planning to pursue funding before the project for reimbursement after it is done.

He added that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has an opportunity for funding through its Division of Coastal Engineering.

