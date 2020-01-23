Police officer controls accident site using sign language

BRIELLE — Brielle Police Officer Allison McCabe used sign language to communicate with a hearing-impaired bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle last week, calming the victim down and enabling first responders to provide accurate medical treatment.

Police Officer McCabe’s actions were celebrated by borough Councilman and Chairman of Public Safety Frank Garuzzo during the borough council meeting held on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Officers McCabe and Brett Barilari responded to the accident near Old Bridge and Morningstar roads on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 12. While Patrolman Barilari assisted with traffic control, Officer McCabe “evaluated the situation” and recognized the injured victim as hearing-impaired, according to Chief of Police Gary Olsen.

“As you can imagine, every single person on the scene, including bystanders and first responders alike, were more than likely frustrated because they were unable to properly and efficiently communicate with the victim,” Chief Olsen continued. “Not us … Patrolman McCabe’s abilities in her use of sign language proved to be an invaluable asset to the successful outcome of this incident.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brielle stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.