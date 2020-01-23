Lake Como passes resolution for needs improvement study

LAKE COMO — The Borough of Lake Como Council approved a resolution that will authorize and direct Lake Como’s Planning Board to commission a needs improvement study for Main Street at the Tuesday, Jan. 21, council meeting.

Mayor Kevin Higgins said, “If we are looking to do some sort of development on Main Street, the first step we would have to take would be to ask the planning board for a study that looks at the areas in need of improvement on Main Street.”

The resolution will evaluate all commercial property on Main Street.

He continued, “The study will look at the entirety of Main Street. There will be a playbook of what they have to look for that would qualify as in need of improvement. Some areas may be in need of improvement and some may not.”

