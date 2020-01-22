Wall students step up for MLK Day of Service

WALL TOWNSHIP — There was no lunch, but plenty of good will served up in the cafeteria at Wall Intermediate School on Monday, Jan. 20.

Scores of students, parents and community members buzzed about, all volunteering for town’s fourth-annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. The school holiday was billed as “A day on, not a day off.”

“The generosity of the community blows us away every year,” said Gwen Moran, one of the group of mothers who organized the day of service, hosted by the school’s National Junior Honor Society.

In the freezing weather outside, boys and girls dashed to cars pulling up to the curb so they could help unload donations and carry them in.

Inside, students helped sort the donations, which included business wear, prom dresses and tuxedos, children’s books, pet supplies, sports equipment, towels and blankets and nonperishable food items.

The day of service also involved activities designed to bring community members together, such as making greeting cards for homebound seniors and bringing trays of home-baked cookies to Wall first responders.

The Day of Service benefits hundreds of area families via nonprofits, including the Manasquan Food Pantry, Child Care Resources in Neptune, the Associated Humane Societies in Tinton Falls, the Salvation Army, Lunch Break in Red Bank and Asbury Park Youth Football.

