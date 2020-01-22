Tina Scott will be Belmar’s first female police chief

BELMAR — Tina Scott, a 19-year veteran of the Belmar Police Department, will become the borough’s chief of police next month in what Mayor Mark Walsifer is hailing as a “historic” moment.

Announcing Capt. Scott’s appointment at Tuesday night’s borough council meeting, Mayor Walsifer said, “She has done a wonderful job meeting all the criteria to be the chief of police. It’s going to be historic for Belmar.”

The new chief will be sworn in on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Belmar Elementary School auditorium, the mayor said. She succeeds Andrew Huisman, who retired as chief at the end of December.

A graduate of the Monmouth County Police Academy in 1998, Capt. Scott was hired as a Special II Police Officer by Belmar in 1999. She was hired as a full-time police officer of the South Belmar Police Department Jan. 1, 2001 but, later that year, was hired by the Belmar Police Department on Aug. 22, 2001.

She served for a decade as a patrol officer, and was assigned to the detective bureau from 2002 to 2003. In the years that followed, she rose through the ranks of the department, being made a sergeant in 2011, a lieutenant in 2013, and captain in 2016.

“She has come up through the ranks so that she knows every section of the police department,” said Mayor Walsifer, who is himself a former officer of the Belmar Police Department. “We’re really proud of her for becoming chief. Believe it or not, I did her background when she became a police officer.”

“It will be a proud moment for me to swear her in,” he added.

Capt. Scott has also attended a multitude of training courses, including on basic patrol techniques, narcotics investigations, Top Gun program for investigating and prosecuting drug cases, U.N.I.T., training on investigative skills enhancement, school resource officer training and police management training. She graduated from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police Command and Leadership Academy in 2014.

“It is an honor and privilege to be the chief of the Belmar Police Department. The Belmar Police Department has become an outstanding department due to past leadership and I am committed to continue in this direction of excellence,” Capt. Scott said. “ I look forward to working with everyone in Belmar and Lake Como to ensure the safety and quality of life for all residents, businesses and visitors of this area.”

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $30 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.