Memorial knocks off North for Shore title

LAKEWOOD — Brick Memorial girls bowling stunned the shore on Wednesday, Jan. 22, taking down top-seeded Toms River North for the Shore Conference Championship and ending the Mariners reign as supremes of the Shore.

The Mariners sported the one seed through the entire tournament but met their match in the baker-game finals against the Mustangs. With the total pin fall crowning a winner, Memorial walked away with a 625-617 win.

“They’re all really good and put a lot of pressure on us because they can come together as a team as well,” Leah Varela said. “But we beat them in the past so we knew we could do that today.”

Varela led the Mustangs down the stretch during the semifinals against Manchester, Memorial coming out on top 566-479. However, making the final four was a giant question mark for the Mustangs after flopping in the first qualifying game, scoring an 866.

Getting back to their ways, the Mustangs put up a 935 in the second and pieced together a 990 in the third to earn the No. 3 seed in the Bakers.

Although Varela led the Mustangs, each of the five bowlers played their part in the title win. Emily Hehir hit a crucial strike in her final frame against North, while Briana Rodriguez and Julia Carty hit 10th-pin spares to keep Memorial in contention. Sandy Hornor made the best out of a bad situation, knocking five of six remaining pins left up.

“We stayed calm by finding peace with each other, I feel,” Carty said. “It was just one up on the lane and it’s nerve wracking, but we turn around to see four smiling faces and [head coach Dave] Thompson behind us and we all know that they’re going to pick us up.”

Following the win, all five bowlers will participate in the Shore Conference Individual Championships on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Finnigan’s in Lakewood.

