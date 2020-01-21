Leonard ‘Lenny’ Sheridan

Leonard “Lenny” Sheridan, 80, of Wall Township, and formerly of Toms River and Brick passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Ocean Medical with his beloved family at his bedside.

He was born in Jersey City to the late John and Elizabeth [Dully] Sheridan, and had resided in Brick and then in