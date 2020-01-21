Kathleen ‘Kathy’ Ann Pearce

By
Star News Group Staff
-
25 views

Kathleen [Kathy] Ann Pearce [Tassini], 76, passed away at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden on Jan. 12, 2020, at 8:53 p.m. after unexpectedly collapsing at her brother’s home in Haddonfield the prior morning.

Kathy was recognized for her tireless service to her community and selfless, loving attitude towards all. She