Joan Doolan

Joan Doolan, 87, of Spring Lake, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. 

Born on New Year’s Day in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, Joan came to New Jersey in 1956 to start her teaching career at St. Joseph in Toms River and Spring Lake Heights Elementary School. Joan graduated from