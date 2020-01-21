Eleanor E. Voorhees

By
Star News Group Staff
-
52 views

Eleanor E. Voorhees, 102, of Sea Girt, passed peacefully in her sleep at Sunnyside Manor, Wall, and went to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Jan. 18, 2020.

She was born on Dec. 29, 1917, to Walter and Elise Voorhees in Newark. She grew up in Bloomfield and graduated from Bloomfield High School excelling