Boro keeps B South title hopes alive

POINT BORO — The Panthers continued their B South tear with a 60-53 overtime victory over the Donovan Catholic Griffins on Monday, Jan. 20, keeping Boro undefeated in division play, 7-0.

Freshman Stephen Mellett scored his first field goal of the contest with 30 seconds remaining in regulation, sneaking behind the Griffins and catching an assist from Alex Drucquer. From there, the freshman netted two more baskets to help separate the Panthers one final time, 53-51, before Boro sealed the game from the foul line.

Stephen Mellett gets the basket for Boro and ties the game at 47. Donovan calls a timeout with 14.2 to play pic.twitter.com/jeG11Uk7U3 January 21, 2020

“I was 0-for … maybe 7, and Drucquer passed me the ball and he gave me perfect position and I just made it to send the game into OT and it was awesome,” Mellett said. “My team gave me such great opportunities tonight and I just made the most of it.”

After Mellett’s second overtime basket gave the Panthers the lead, the Griffins started to foul in an attempt to keep time on the clock and steal a road win. Boro was cool, calm and collected from the free throw line with Sam Young, Matt Lee and Drucquer combining for 9-for-10 in overtime.

“I want to be on the foul line when that shot needs to be made, that’s just who I am,” Drucquer said.”That’s who our team is, everyone wants the big shot and we want to win for each other. That’s the biggest thing.”

Prior to overtime, Boro struggled to secure a stable lead, trailing by three at the half and then by eight to start the third. During that stretch A.J. Hernandez came up clutch, taking on the sniper role from behind the arc, hitting two daggers in the third to keep Boro in contention and then one in the fourth to come within two.

Young led the Panthers with a double-double, 20 points, 16 rebounds, while Matt Lee had 14, Hernandez chipped in 11 and Drucquer put up 10.

Boro has defeated all B South opponents the first time around and will see the second half of division play against Jackson Liberty on Thursday, Jan. 23, at home at 6:30 p.m.

