Norman McLeod Carter, 103, died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Maine.
Born in Plainfield on Nov. 30, 1916, he was the youngest of three sons born to Howard Carter and Ruth Brandegee Carter. He often recalled happy childhood summers spent at the North Pond Club, his family’s
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)