Jeannette D. Brodhead, 95, of Brielle and Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Terracina Grand Assisted Living in Naples, Florida.

Jeannette was born Sept. 22, 1924 to the late Theodore and Therese Becker. She grew up in the Hackensack area where she managed the Hackensack Tax Assessors Office for 14 years