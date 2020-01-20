Annabella Cariste Dwight

By
Star News Group Staff
-
48 views

Annabella Cariste Dwight, 79, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

She was born November 9, 1940, in Perth Amboy and resided there until marrying her husband, Barclay William Dwight, in 1962. She was a 1958 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Perth Amboy and worked at General Cable where she met