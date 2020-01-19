St. Rose School boosters plunge for good cause

BELMAR— Downing their warmest swim trunks and bathing suits upwards of a dozen plungers took a dip in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean all in the name of supporting a local cause.

The Dad’s Club of the St. Rose Catholic School Parent-Teacher Association [PTA] held its third annual Polar Plunge Saturday, Jan. 18, which helped raise funds to replace furniture and desks at St. Rose Grammar School.

“The Diocese of Trenton Catholic Schools started doing it and it was at other locations and we kind of said you know what we live in a beach town why not do it here and get more of our own people in town out so we changed that last year and came to the Taylor Pavilion in Belmar,” organizer Michael DeBlasio, of the Dad’s Club, said.

“This year we seem to have more people signed up … we have about 35 people signed up today and we’ll see who goes in.

“I really wish everyone can see how much fun it is. It is exhilarating, it is a great rush and we love it.”

As plungers of all ages readied to take a dip into the chilly waters in Belmar, taking their place at the beach behind the Taylor Pavilion shortly after 10 a.m., one thought was on everyone’s mind, supporting the St. Rose school community in a positive manner.

“To me it is about supporting our school community. I love our school families and I am so thankful for them,” Heather Smith said.

“It is about the school, supporting a wonderful community school,” added Jennifer Kowalski.

Last year’s polar plunge raised $5,000 for robotics equipment for the school’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics [STEM] offerings. This year’s event aimed to raise just as much, if not more.

