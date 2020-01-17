Weathering the storms

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH — Bob Burger has always had a passion for the weather. Thunderstorms, and especially snowstorms, fascinated him growing up in Point Pleasant Borough.

What kid hasn’t been enamored with weather at some point, staring out the window at night in hopes the snow will cancel school, or jumping, scared of a too-close strike of thunder?

“It’s the one thing you can’t change, you can’t adjust, you can’t fix,” he said.

“And it’s unpredictable, which makes it challenging, and that’s the part I enjoy.”

Mr. Burger has turned his passion into a true public service, running for nearly a decade a renowned Facebook page under the moniker “Bob Weatherman Burger” where he delivers hyper-local weather predictions and updates for people in Ocean and Monmouth counties.

Today, Mr. Burger, a lifelong Point Borough resident, boasts over 35,000 followers on his page, which he operates and posts on a near-daily basis, gratis.

The page offers people in the area accurate forecasts specific to the area. He posts predictions, maps and updates of upcoming weather of all kinds, and provides real-time updates during storms.

Mr. Burger opened his weather page to the public during Hurricane Irene in 2011, when he said 67 tornadoes touched down, and he was compelled to get people weather information as quickly and accurately as possible.

“The radar you see on TV or anywhere else, there’s a five-minute delay, so it’s not actually happening,” he said, explaining that by the time someone may get an alert for a tornado warning, it’s likely already well beyond them.

His site jumped from around 200 “friends” to over 10,000 followers, elevating Mr. Burger to the status of a “public figure” on Facebook.

Just a year later, the storm of the century struck the area.

“Then Sandy came,” he exhaled.

