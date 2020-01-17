St. Rose Dad’s plan polar plunge on Saturday

BELMAR — The Dad’s Club of the St. Rose Catholic School Parent-Teacher Association will hold its third annual Polar Plunge on Jan. 18, to raise funds for replacing furniture and desks at St. Rose Grammar School.

Members of the club plan to take a dip into the chilly January waters in Belmar, at the beach behind the Taylor Pavilion, near the intersection of Ocean and Fifth avenues.

Participants are expecting to jump into the icy ocean at 10 a.m.

“The only big difference is last year we were plunging for robots and this year we are plunging for desks,” Michael DeBlasio, of the St. Rose Dad’s Club, said. The group found out there was a need after speaking with the principal of St. Rose Grammar School.

Last year the event raised $5,000 for robotics equipment for the school’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics [STEM] offerings.

According to Mr. DeBlasio, he hopes to have as many as 30 to 50 plungers at the event.

Those who wish to sign up to participate in the event can do so by email to Mr. DeBlasio at deboconstructionllc@gmail.com or by calling him at 973-620-1885.

“This is a community event and everyone has to support the local school,” Mr. DeBlasio said. “We do a lot to support Belmar and we ask for support for certain events and this happens to be one of them.”

