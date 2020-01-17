Fallen heroes to be added to Brick veterans memorial

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A coalition of local veterans’ organizations is making plans to revitalize and update the veterans memorial at the municipal complex honoring the township’s fallen soldiers to include the names of nine veterans currently missing from the memorial.

Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars [VFW] Post 8867, American Legion Post 348, Disabled American Veterans [DAV] Chapter 20 and the Vietnam Veterans of America [VVA], have come together to ensure that all those who died serving their country from Brick Township are properly honored, including fallen soldiers from the Civil War through Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Bill Duffy, a VFW member and one of the project’s leaders, said the inspiration for the project came as a result of his research when he found that a total of nine names of servicemen from Brick who had died serving the country were not inscribed on the monument.

“These are the fallen heroes. They served us. They served America. They died during a time of war and I think it’s an appropriate thing to do that the Brick residents remember their fallen heroes. They did not come home,” he said.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, Council President Lisa Crate, who has been working with all of the veteran’s organizations in organizing this project, announced that the township would be sending out letters to local businesses who may be interested in donating to the cause.

“Brick Township has always respected and appreciated the dedication and service these men and women have provided,” she said

All checks must be made payable to VFW Post 8867 with a notation of “Brick War Memorial Project” in the memo section. Sponsor forms and payment are due no later than March 31, 2020.

Checks can be mailed to: Brick War Memorial Project, VFW Post 8867, 373 Adamston Road, Brick NJ 08723, Attention: John Kirwin, Quartermaster

