Brick residents spared school tax hike

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a proposed bill that could have raised Brick Township’s school taxes by nearly 20 percent over the next five years.

The bill, S-4289, which was sponsored by State Senate President Steve Sweeney, would permit school districts that are spending below “adequacy” on students as a result of the state’s new school funding formula an exemption to the two percent property tax levy cap.

Adequacy is defined as a cost per student allocation that ensures a “thorough and efficient education,” as protected under the New Jersey Constitution. Under the current state aid funding reform bill, known as S-2, the Brick school district will lose over $20 million in state aid over the next five years, including over $4 million next year.

“I do not accept the notion that the state’s only response to school districts that are seeking help should be to let them raise property taxes on their residents without their approval,” Gov. Murphy said in his letter to the State Senate.

Brick Schools’ Business Administrator James Edwards said recently that if passed, the measure would raise the township’s property taxes by 18.9 percent. At the December Board of Education meeting, right around the time this bill was introduced, Mr. Edwards explained the potential consequences of the bill.

The bill, he said, would put the burden of the state aid cuts on Brick Township taxpayers, who could be forced to come up with $22 million in taxes. Mr. Edwards explained what that would look like, ultimately coming out to a near-19 percent increase in taxes.

“That would mean that the taxpayers of Brick, would be looking at a $22 million increase in the tax levy, on the average home would require a $603 tax increase on a home assessed at $295,100,” Mr. Edwards said.

