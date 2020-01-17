Arts committee hopes to resolve ‘Love Locks’ issue

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Beach Cultural Arts Committee is working to find a solution for a controversial topic causing friction between the borough and its residents.

The borough’s “Love Locks” fence, which was repaired last October, has generated much debate in the borough.

Residents took to Facebook after the Borough Council passed a resolution to remove and replace the fence, located at the Inlet, which had become the borough’s version of the Pont des Arts love locks bridge in Paris. The accumulated, decorated locks over time weighed down the fence, and borough officials said, rendered it in need of removal.

On a Facebook page hosting local area residents, people posted their concerns and outrage over the fence’s removal, as for some, it was a tangible, close-to-home reminder of the permanence of love.

After the fence was replaced, the borough prohibited the hanging of locks on the fence, which they said broke the fence in the first place. Some residents hoped to keep the locks on the fence as township officials fought to keep them off.

Now, over a year later, locks appear every so often on the fence and are cut off month-to-month by borough personnel.

The arts committee hopes to find a solution that would satisfy both parties and Mayor Paul Kanitra has said that potential options being considered include an installation on which the locks could be affixed.

