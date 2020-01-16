H.W. Mountz planning open house events in February

SPRING LAKE — In preparation for next school year, H.W. Mountz will host two open house events for students and parents in February.

As done in years past the school will hold an open house and registration day, however, this year there will also be an additional day for the public to take a tour of the school, ask administrators questions and learn more about the programming at H.W. Mountz.

“I think it’s important for people to know about us and help build up our enrollment,” said Stephen LaValva, superintendent and principal of H.W. Mountz.

He said the district is hoping to boost enrollment from the 147 students currently enrolled at H.W. Mountz to 180 students.

“We want the kids who live in Spring Lake, but are going to other schools to come back home to Mountz,” he said. “We’re a great place, we’re on a real positive upswing and I think they would be just as happy as all of the other kids that are here right now, if they came back home to Mountz.

