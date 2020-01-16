Firefighters receive Valor Award from The Burn Center

MANASQUAN — Three Manasquan volunteer firefighters have been honored by The Burn Center at Saint Barnabas Medical Center for a risky rescue performed during the summer of 2018.

Thomas Schofield, David Kircher and Charlie Bass, all of Volunteer Engine Company No. 2, received valor awards last October for their actions during a water rescue. The three men were jointly awarded a Unit Citation and were also recognized by Monmouth County following the rescue in 2018.

“It’s an honor getting something like that [Valor Award]. It’s what we train to do. We don’t expect anything from anyone, but it’s nice as a volunteer to be recognized,” said Mr. Schofield, who was deputy chief at the time of the rescue.

“I felt very honored that they would honor guys from Manasquan for the rescue that they made and we did in fact save a life,” Mr. Kircher said, echoing Mr. Schofield’s remarks. “They put on a great event for firefighters, they’ve always done a great job at Saint Barnabas Medical Center.”

“We hold the event every year because it’s The Burn Center at Saint Barnabas way to acknowledge firefighters … In admiration of their work we host this Valor Awards event,” said Kathe Conlon, director of burn community programs.

She said given the nature of the work done at The Burn Center at Saint Barnabas, the facility has a “particularly close relationship with the New Jersey firefighters.”

Nominations are typically submitted by firefighters that are not involved in the rescue, according to Ms. Conlon. The committee that reviews applications and makes final selections is comprised of career and volunteer firefighters.

