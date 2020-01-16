Atlantic Farms in Wall closes after 32 years

WALL TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Farms — for decades a destination where families could purchase fresh fruit and vegetables, go pumpkin picking or let their children enjoy feeding barnyard animals — has closed permanently.

The farm, at 1506 Atlantic Ave. near the Manasquan Circle in South Wall, was operated by the Tobia family since 1988. Vegetables, hay and other crops were raised on the farm, which offered to the public a produce stand, a petting zoo, an autumn corn maze and hayrides at various community events.

John Tobia posted a statement on the farm’s website Wednesday saying the decision to close was made, “with heavy hearts after various business and personal circumstances.

“With farming roots dating back over 100 years, Atlantic Farms has become an integral part of the Wall Township community — even our very own and beloved dairy cows, Annie and Daisy, became the official mascots,” of Wall Township, according to the post.

“It has been an extremely difficult decision to close our doors and fields to all of you … We will forever cherish the memories and traditions we created and shared with all of you,” Mr. Tobia stated.

He said new, “carefully selected” homes have been found on other private farms and petting zoos for the farm’s animals, which included cows, pigs, goats, sheep, chickens and donkeys.

“They all have new loving and welcoming homes. We always rescued and rehabilitated our animals and they were like family to us and the community,” according to an Atlantic Farms Facebook post.

An auction of the farm’s tractors and other agricultural equipment is set for April 25.

Mr. Tobia, a former Wall Township mayor who has worked with officials on open space and farmland preservation, could not immediately be reached for comment. The state Board of Agriculture named him the New Jersey Outstanding Young Farmer in 1997.

