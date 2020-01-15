Philip Alden Schoettle

By
Star News Group Staff
-
47 views

Philip Alden Schoettle, 92, of Bay Head and Chestnut Hill, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, died peacefully on Dec. 28, 2019 at The Arbors in Spring Lake Heights.

Born and raised in Chestnut Hill with his parents Rita Clarkson Metcalf and Marc Andrew Schoettle, and his three older brothers William, Robert and Marc. He attended