Condo plan feud lands residents in court fight

BELMAR — A feud between the owner of the White House, a historic property Second Avenue developers want to turn into a three-story condominium building, and their neighbors has spilled into New Jersey Superior Court after nearly a year of contentious hearings at the borough’s zoning board of adjustment.

Joseph and Rita Puleo, rear neighbors of the White House who had originally filed a complaint in court to reverse the decision of the zoning board to grant variances for proposed condominiums, find themselves the target of a counter lawsuit by the White House’s contract owner, Down to Earth Construction, accusing them of contract interference.

The five-count countersuit, which was filed at the court in Freehold on Nov. 22 by William Shipers, of Shamy, Shipers & Lonski, in Belmar, accuses the Puleos of tortious interference with contract, tortious interference with economic advantage, tortious interference with business relations, malicious abuse of process and aiding the commission of a tort.

A motion to dismiss the counterclaim was filed on Dec. 27, and is expected to be decided on Friday, Jan. 24 in New Jersey Superior Court. Joel Russell, another neighbor of the White House who is part of the original complaint against the borough’s zoning board, is not mentioned in the counterclaim.

An application filed by Down to Earth Construction to knock down the White House and construct condominium units on the property was first heard by the borough’s zoning board on Oct. 25, 2018, and the final site plan was not approved until the board’s May 28, 2019, meeting. The special meeting of the zoning board lasted five hours and the application passed by a vote of 5-2.

According to the facts set out in the counterclaim, Thomas Wagner, the owner of the property on 102 Second Ave., first put the White House on the market in 2013. According to Mr. Wagner, he wanted to sell the property to take care of his father, who lives in northern New Jersey.

