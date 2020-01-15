Beverly J. Wright

Beverly J. Wright [Mikkelson], 90, of Point Pleasant and Brick, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Born in Lakewood to the late Michael and Leona Mikkelson, she lived in Point Pleasant and Brick for all of her life.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, George E. Wright.

Surviving are her son