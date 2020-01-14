Virginia K. Tichenor

Virginia K. Tichenor, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

A breast cancer survivor, she was a beloved teacher for 30 years, the majority of that time at Wall High School. She was an active member in several teachers’ associations. For 12 years, Ginny and Charlie owned and