Virginia K. Tichenor, of Wall Township, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
A breast cancer survivor, she was a beloved teacher for 30 years, the majority of that time at Wall High School. She was an active member in several teachers’ associations. For 12 years, Ginny and Charlie owned and
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)