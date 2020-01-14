Employee sues Brick, alleging homophobia, racial discrimination

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A municipal court keyboarding clerk is suing Brick Township, administrators and others for homophobic and racial discrimination allegedly experienced while working for the township, according to a complaint filed Jan. 9 in Superior Court.

Sarah Fearon, of Manahawkin, is suing the Brick Township Municipal Court, township Business Administrator Joanne Bergin, Court Administrator Michele Edgin and other unnamed businesses and persons for “being subject to racist, homophobic, and other derogatory conduct on almost a daily basis” during her time working for the township, the suit alleges.

An employee of the township since March 2016, she is demanding a trial by jury, where she will be represented by Matthew A. Luber of McOmber and McOmber in Red Bank.

According to the complaint, she regularly witnessed insensitive comments toward homosexual persons both before and after her sexual orientation was revealed.

“Defendants cultivated a workplace that allowed and encouraged employees and supervisors to engage in crude, racists and homophobic behavior,” the complaint alleges.

